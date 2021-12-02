Plans to close a Mersey school have been ‘paused’ by education officials.

The future of a Mersey school on the verge of closure is looking brighter.

After two consecutive unsatisfactory Ofsted inspections, De La Salle Academy, a Catholic school in Croxteth, has been given a termination warning notice.

However, officials from the government have put the plans on hold while they investigate the prospect of it being part of a Multi Academy Trust.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne received a letter from the Department for Education (DfE) in the last few hours, stating that the DfE had “taken stock of new variables” that could define an alternate future for the school.

According to the report, the Department for Education has put the proposed closure of De La Salle Academy on hold while it investigates the possibility of it joining a Multi Academy Trust.

Officials are assessing “extensive evidence” provided by the local authority on the demand for pupil seats, according to the letter from parliamentary under-secretary of state Baroness Barran.

The Regional Schools Commissioner’s office is in contact with the school to discuss the next steps.

Mr. Byrne, who recently became a foundation governor at De La Salle, said he was delighted with the letter’s response to The Washington Newsday.

“I’m glad to receive a favorable response to my letter from the Secretary of State of Education on De La Salle’s closure,” Mr Byrne said.

“I’m excited to work with all stakeholders to re-establish trust in this outstanding school and secure its continued existence in the community for the next 100 years.”

Father Gerry Proctor, MBE, the school’s former Chair of Governors, and the Local Authority Governor at De La Salle Academy confirmed his sentiments.

“De La Salle Governor and MP for West Derby Ian Byrne has spoken at the highest level of Government to try to safeguard De La Salle Academy, and his efforts seem to have paid off,” Father Gerry told The Washington Newsday.

“This letter from the Department for Education is fantastic news, and it provides everyone at the school breathing room to plan for the future.

“I am overjoyed that the meeting we had on November 18th resulted in this fantastic piece of news.

"The government has 'paused' the.