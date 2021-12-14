Plans to change how the coast is safeguarded from dwellings are causing ‘concern.’

After councillors ‘called in’ a cabinet decision, big changes might be made to how the Sefton coastline is protected from new projects.

The changes, which would result in the creation of a new ‘information note’ that could be used during the planning application process, could result in a significant reduction in the amount charged to developers to compensate for increased visitor pressures on the area’s coast caused by new developments in the borough.

Hundreds of new homes might be subject to the levy under the new rules, which is an optional fee that allows developers to avoid having to conduct some surveys and impact assessments when submitting planning applications.

Currently, developers can ‘opt in’ to an existing information note that levies Section 106 costs of at least £2,215 per home created if they build 84 or more homes.

Natural England has said that the current information note is no longer supported, prompting Sefton Council to develop a replacement document.

The new note would set the threshold at ten homes or more, and developers would be required to pay a far lower fixed fee of £63 per home outside of the coastline zone and £299 per home within the coastal zone, which includes big swaths of Sefton.

The money generated by the Section 106 condition, referred to as ‘commuted sums,’ might be used for “offsite solutions” to reduce the impact of additional visitors to Sefton’s beaches, and would also apply to large residences in multiple occupation.

While developers are not forced to use the note, they will be expected to do their own habitat regulations surveys and impact assessments as part of the planning application process if they choose not to.

The funds raised from Section 106 contributions would be used to improve visitor facilities in “less sensitive areas,” to implement temporary or long-term visitor restrictions, to increase warden/range presence, to conduct code of conduct, licensing, and zoning activities, and to fund projects to reduce the impact of dogs, as well as for coastal signage.

To increase, money might be spent on parks and green space places away from the Sefton Coast.