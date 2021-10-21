Plans to build additional dwellings to replace a “eyesore” office building have been denied.

Plans to remove a “eyesore” office complex in a Merseyside town as part of a £10 million renovation have been denied.

After councillors voiced concerns about affordable housing, access to outdoor space, and the development’s design, members of Sefton Council’s planning committee yesterday evening denied plans for the reconstruction of Telegraph House in Crosby village.

The move is a huge setback for Crossfield, which purchased the site on the outside of the village’s pedestrianized core last year.

A number of other important projects that were scheduled for approval by the council were postponed.

There were plans for around 350 dwellings in two different complexes in Southport and Thornton.

Changes to a project already underway in Kew, Southport, were, however, authorized.

Crossfield had stated that demolish Telegraph House and replace it with a new structure with three or four stores on the ground floor and 74 flats on the upper floors would improve the “viability and energy of Crosby centre.”

“Introducing a resident population into Crosby centre will help to revive local businesses, improve both the day and night-time economy, and lessen the fear and occurrence of criminal activities in the surrounding area,” the company wrote in its planning application.

Telegraph House, which has been set for redevelopment for the previous 15 years and is now mostly abandoned, has been described by Crossfield as “tired and dated” and by members of the public as “unsightly” and “an eyesore.”

However, during yesterday evening’s deliberations, a number of councillors expressed reservations about the design.

The recommendations were rejected by the committee in a close vote. The decision can still be challenged in front of the Planning Inspectorate.