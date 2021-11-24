Plans to address the climate issue have been hampered by “staff shortages.”

Staff constraints are hindering plans to address the climate emergency in Knowsley.

In January 2020, Knowsley Council declared a climate emergency, committing to the “ambitious” goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The council also stated at the time that it will “as quickly as feasible” execute an action plan and establish a climate emergency scrutiny committee to supervise the strategy and activities done to reduce Knowsley’s carbon production.

A HGV driver who was “hit by his own car” suffered life-altering injuries.

In the 22 months since then, the council has begun to create a climate emergency strategy, outlining steps to take to address the borough’s part in climate change.

Flood mitigation, sustainable travel, decarbonisation of the council’s transport network and buildings, as well as wider engagement to encourage residents and businesses within the borough to decrease their environmental effect, were among the initiatives highlighted as a priority.

A report has been prepared ahead of a meeting of the scrutiny committee at Huyton municipal building tonight, November 24, offering an update on the council’s efforts thus far.

While some of the 34 initiatives outlined by the council have been completed, such as flood mitigation and carbon offsetting, more than a third have been delayed, with staff shortages cited as the key issue impeding the borough’s attempts to address the climate emergency.

Although 11 actions have been completed, including the establishment of a scrutiny committee, the development of measures to track progress, the review of the number of cycle stands at municipal offices, and the production of a recycling brochure for local schools, many more remain unfinished or delayed.

Other significant measures remain unimplemented, such as the planting of over 600 trees, with nearly 3,000 more due to be planted across the borough in the coming years and sites for more still identified; the removal of printers from staff officers; and a review of the council’s cycle to work scheme uptake.

Due to “staffing pressures,” a study of the borough’s current 46 community woodland sites has not been completed, nor have preparations to do so. “The summary has come to an end.”