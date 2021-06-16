Plans have been put forth to close the worrisome life expectancy gap in Wirral.

Wirral is a borough with a high level of inequality, and some say that Covid-19 is compounding the issue.

A person’s life expectancy varies by nearly 12 years depending on where they live in the borough, according to the ECHO.

Wallasey women can expect to live up to 87.7 years, while Rock Ferry women can expect to live up to 76.5 years, a difference of 11.8 years.

Birkenhead and Tranmere wards had the lowest life expectancy, at 72.8 years, while Greasby, Frankby, and Irby wards had the highest, at 83.7 years, a difference of 10.7 years.

The Health and Wellbeing Board of Wirral Council met today to discuss how it plans to address this significant health inequality.

There are two major projects involved in this effort.

Reach Out is one of them, and the European Social Fund’s Wirral Ways to Work initiative is now funding it.

This service has helped 7,600 people find job since its debut in 2016.

Connect Us is a unique initiative. One of its strategies is to knock on unemployed people’s doors and aid them in overcoming the obstacles that are preventing them from obtaining jobs.

Rachael Musgrave, a public health specialist at Wirral Council, feels this role will become increasingly important as unemployment rises as a result of the epidemic.

Ms Musgrave stated that the authority was altering its programs based on feedback in order to address the primary difficulties that people face.

Since March 2020, the claimant count, a key measure of unemployment, has increased by 5,215 persons, or 73 percent.

Unemployment rates in the borough’s poorest areas, such as Birkenhead and Seacombe, can reach 17 percent, with young males aged 18-24 being the most hit.

The regeneration activities of Wirral Council are a key part of the council’s aim to fight health disparity and poverty.

The most notable of these plans is at Birkenhead, where hundreds of homes will be built, as well as a new permanent location for Birkenhead Market and high-quality office space.