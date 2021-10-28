Plans for the IRS to monitor bank accounts are condemned by 21 House Democrats.

A group of 21 House Democrats has proposed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) monitor Americans’ bank accounts to prevent money from being removed.

On Wednesday, the Democrats issued a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal.

Financial institutions would be required to report to the IRS once a year on the total amount of money that has gone into and out of bank, loan, and investment accounts that hold at least $10,000 in balance, or have inflow and outflow of at least $10,000.

The lawmakers wrote to Pelosi and Neal to “raise our concern” over the measure, which is part of the planned $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

The Democrats said, “We respectfully suggest that this idea be removed from further discussion in favor of a more targeted approach.”

“While we support the purpose of ensuring that all taxpayers satisfy their duties, the data that would be turned over to the IRS is far too wide and creates serious privacy issues.

“We don’t know anything about how the IRS intends to preserve or use this large data set. Americans expect their financial information to be protected by their bank or credit union. This proposal would damage public faith in financial institutions “they stated

“Hundreds of thousands of residents have called out to our offices,” the 21 members added, expressing their worries and opposition to the proposal.

“We’ve also heard from a wide spectrum of constituent corporations and small businesses about the enormous burden and unforeseen repercussions that the new reporting regime could bring,” they added.

Financial institutions would have been required to report on accounts with a balance of at least $600 or input and outflow of at least $600 under the initial proposal, but the Treasury Department changed the plan last week to raise the threshold to $10,000. The new reporting procedures are intended to combat tax evasion.

In their letter, the Democrats acknowledged the change, but said that “a considerable proportion of taxpayers would continue to meet the reporting criterion” notwithstanding the adjustment.

“The vast majority of these taxpayers are not the high-net-worth individuals who are the proclaimed objectives. This is a condensed version of the information.