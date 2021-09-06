Plans for a vast ‘urban hamlet’ with approximately 500 residences and a massive roof garden are in the works.

A big new u-shaped construction with over 500 units and a spectacular 50,000 square foot, one-kilometer-long roof garden has been proposed.

Carpenter Investments, a developer, has submitted a plan for One Brunswick, which is defined as a “urban village neighborhood.”

The 2.4-acre property is south of Brunswick Dock, near Sefton Street, and is the former location of the infilled Toxteth Dock, which is now a surface-level parking park.

If authorized, it will result in the construction of 478 apartments, ranging in height from four to sixteen stories, with private balconies and views of the Mersey.

A sky bar and restaurant would be part of the stunning u-shaped structure.

The most notable feature of the proposals is a one-kilometer, 50,000-square-foot planted green walk that goes around the building’s curves and leads up to the restaurant and sky-bar.

The plans define it as the development’s “defining feature, creating a space to relax, take in the vistas, saunter, and gather with friends and family.”

There is also space for workplaces, recreation, and restaurants in the proposal.

According to the application, the project will bring “new skills and training to the area, as well as the tremendous potential to raise individuals out of poverty and into work, as well as enabling the local community to help construct their own neighborhood.”

Carpenter Investments, the company behind the proposals, has completed more than £100 million worth of projects since 2010, including more than £65 million worth of new buildings in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter.

Carpenter hopes that the building, which was designed by Liverpool-based L7 Architects, would breathe fresh life into the city’s southern docks district and serve as a new Liverpool icon.

“A game-changing piece of architecture that truly brings the concept of placemaking to life,” the project is defined.