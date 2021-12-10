Plans for a new significant Liverpool landmark that could aid in the fight against climate change are in the works.

A large new landmark structure could be built in Liverpool, paving the way for the city’s response to the climate issue.

The plans for ‘Hemisphere,’ which will be built on the Paddington Village site on the city’s eastern outskirts, explain its aims to be Liverpool’s first net zero carbon building.

It will cost £35 million to construct and would include 116,000 square feet of Grade A office space for health, education, research, and technology tenants.

During its building phase, Hemisphere is expected to produce up to 800 new employment in the knowledge industry and support up to 100 apprenticeships.

The structure would be located next to The Spine, one of Liverpool’s most recent notable icons and one of the world’s healthiest structures.

The Spine, which debuted in May of this year, has won a slew of design and construction honors, and Hemisphere’s ambitions hope to follow in its footsteps.

The Spine has become the northern home of the Royal College of Physicians and The Pandemic Institute since its opening, and the office space at Hemisphere is set to add to the cluster of medical and life science innovators based in Paddington Village and the surrounding Knowledge Quarter.

In order to move forward on the project, a report to Liverpool City Council’s cabinet suggested that the city council enter into an agreement with Sciontec Developments Limited (Sciontec).

The proposal aims to contribute to the city’s recovery by stimulating employment creation in the health, scientific, research, and education sectors, and will be subject to an independent examination of the piece of land before a 150-year lease is granted to Sciontec.

If approved by the cabinet on Friday, a planning proposal would be presented in mid-2022.

The building of Hemisphere is planned to commence later that year and be completed in late 2024.

Sciontec made an initial £1 million investment in Liverpool Science Park in mid-2021, which was followed by this investment in Hemisphere.

“For Liverpool’s post-pandemic economic recovery to,” stated Councillor Sarah Doyle, Deputy Mayor of Liverpool and Cabinet Member for Development and Economy.