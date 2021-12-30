Plans for a new ‘fan park’ for Tranmere Rovers have been approved.

After clearing a “major obstacle,” a brand new “fan park” is slated to be developed at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park stadium.

Wirral Council has given its approval to the facility, which can hold up to 800 people inside and 400 outside.

The new facility has the potential to transform the Wirral club’s matchday experience.

“This [planning permission]has been a long time coming, and we’d want to congratulate the council,” Ben Harrison, chair of the Tranmere Rovers Trust, told The Washington Newsday today.

“It was one of the most difficult obstacles to overcome, and we’re glad it was successful.”

Mr Harrison also given an estimate for when the fan park will be ready.

“We’re aiming to start work in late February or early March,” he said. The construction will take three to four months, so we’re hoping to open in the summer.” This implies that the arena will be ready for the start of next season, which might see Rovers play in League 1, based on their recent exploits, which have seen them ascend to third place in the league.

In addition to matchdays, the fan park will be used as a cafe, lunch and supper venue, and bar during the week, serving a variety of foods.

Throughout the year, the organizers aim to host weddings, seminars, award dinners, and a variety of other activities.

Mr Harrison estimated that the fan park will cost between £1.5 million and £2 million in May.

The League 2 club then announced that the fan park would cost £1.6 million and raised £1.3 million for the project.

The Washington Newsday reported last summer that the club’s trust has launched a crowdsourcing drive to raise the remaining £350,000.

Many fans contributed, with perks such as having their name inscribed on a wall plaque within the fan park.

Finally, the campaign assisted the team in securing funding for the fan park, which will be open to the public next season.