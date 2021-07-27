Plans for a ‘high-tech’ site that has been vacant for ten years have been authorized.

Sefton Council has given its approval to plans that could see a former HSBC facility in Netherton repurposed.

Developers L51 have proposed refurbishing the former data centre on Bridle Road and constructing two new buildings as part of their plans to establish new, high-tech offices.

“Investment and growth of this sort here in Sefton is extremely critical to not just our borough, but to the entire Liverpool City Region’s digital infrastructure,” said Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton’s cabinet member for regeneration and skills.

“Sefton must help those who have the vision to construct state-of-the-art facilities and working environments that provide the best chances for job creation and business growth, as our ways of working are more than ever driven by technology.

“Our InvestSefton team will continue to support L51 as they begin work on the site, anticipating the additional job possibilities that the development will bring to our borough.”

Since HSBC left, the building has been unoccupied for nearly a decade, but it may be repurposed as the city region strives to become a high-tech centre, with plans to install 212 kilometers of ultrafast broadband fiber across the region.

“The planning approves a new 36,000 sq ft light industrial unit, built for numerous uses,” Pa Nolan, director of L51, stated. A new structure will connect the existing two data centers, creating a single 120,000-square-foot modern data center.

“We are particularly thrilled about the future of the site now that we can press forward with the project because of the support that the InvestSefton advisors have offered to the project so far.”