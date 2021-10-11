Plans for 43 new dwellings are expected to be approved soon.

The designs for 43 additional homes in Knowsley are anticipated to be approved by councillors later this week.

On ground off Windy Arbour Brow on the outskirts of Whiston, near the M62, a combination of houses and apartments is expected to be developed.

It’s next to a 360-home development that’s been permitted in the same location, and both will be part of the new Halsnead Garden Village.

The massive new development, which will be finished north of the M62, will include about 1,600 homes, as well as schools and GPs.

A new country park is also included in the plans’ long-term vision.

The planning committee of Knowsley Council will meet on Thursday to review the plans, which officers have recommended be accepted.

“The application seeks planning approval for the demolition of the existing barn and the erection of 43 no. residences and new vehicular access from Windy Arbour Brow, as well as related works,” according to the report. There would be 14 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 29 two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses in the proposed development.

“There would be a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terrace dwellings, as well as a three-story apartment building.” Houses with 2 and 2.5 stories would be available throughout the property.

“According to the proposal, the proposed homes would consist of one four-bedroom detached market house and 29 affordable apartments.”

Carr Cottage, which used to stand on the land where the dwellings will be erected, was demolished a number of years ago.

If the new residences are permitted, the ruins of a barn will be demolished.