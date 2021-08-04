Plans for 17,000 seats and tables on England’s streets have been approved by councils.

As part of a government strategy to assist companies recover from the pandemic, more than 17,000 additional al fresco seats have appeared on England’s streets in the last year.

According to a PwC research, councils have accepted requests for at least 17,045 additional outside seats, primarily for pubs, bars, and cafes, but also for hairdressers, hotels, co-working spaces, and luxury merchants.

The three- to 12-month fast-tracked pavement licenses were launched by the UK government in July last year with the goal of assisting companies in increasing customer numbers outside and partially offsetting the impact of social distancing and interior limits on takings.

As the English road map emerged, at least 1,842 of the 3,366 applications were submitted in March, April, and May of this year.

To date, PwC has tracked 3,366 applications, of which 2,061 have been accepted, 350 have been refused, 490 are pending, and 11 have been withdrawn.

Westminster, which has over 3,700 bars, restaurants, and pubs and received more than a third of all applications (1,310), Kensington & Chelsea (442), Hackney (95), and Islington (74) in London are among the hotspots.

Liverpool (348), Newcastle (103), and Bradford were among the cities with the most interest across the country (54).

Given the 490 pending applications and the fact that just a third of them provide chairs data, the total number of extra seats is likely to be significantly greater.

According to PwC, one seat, or cover, in a casual dining restaurant or cafe can produce £6,800 per year.

Permits have been renewed by the government until September 30 of next year.

“The take-up of these pavement licenses illustrates how much effort all types of hospitality businesses are putting in to stay afloat, and how every penny counts, especially in times of financial stress,” said Zelf Hussain, retail restructuring partner at PwC.

“While the last societal barriers are being lifted, we’ve observed businesses encouraging customers to continue to use their outdoor spaces.

“Some clients still prefer to meet outside, particularly during the warmer months, which helps to alleviate any remaining anxieties about meeting indoors.”