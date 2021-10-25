Plans are in the works to convert the city’s oldest workers’ home into apartments.

Chunky Monkey Developments Ltd has proposed converting 10 Hockenhall Alley and Cheapside Warehouse into 13 residential apartments.

The Grade II listed buildings, which are located off Dale Street in Liverpool city centre, have a long and interesting history originating from the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

10 Hockenhall Alley, one of the city’s earliest surviving workers’ cottages, is thought to have been built between 1765 and 1785.

If allowed, the proposed development will see 10 Hockenhall Alley turned into a reception area on the ground floor and a separate one bedroom flat on the upper floor, according to planning records.

According to the heritage statement: “The building will be sympathetically renovated on the outside, with the brickwork repaired/cleaned and repointed with new appropriate lime mortar.

“The specifics of this are to be determined. The significance of the listed structure will be improved and enhanced as a result of these improvements.” According to the designs, the roof would be renovated as well, with Welsh slate being reinstalled.

Inside, only minor changes are intended, with the original construction layout being preserved whenever practicable.

The following was added to the heritage statement: “Any subdivision would be done in a reversible manner, preserving the original character of the areas.

“As part of the suggestions, the existing winder staircase, timber teams, and batten doors will be fixed and reused.”

11-13 Cheapside would also be converted, with two one-bedroom apartments on each level, according to the designs.

It’s not the first time proposals for the two historic structures have been proposed.

An application was submitted in 2015 to transform Cheapside Warehouse into a hostel, with 10 Hockenhall Alley serving as the reception.

Later that year, however, it was rumored that new planning clearance for the land to construct residential units may be sought.

In 2019, a planning proposal for a conversion at 10 Hockenhall Alley was made, but it was later denied.

Originally known as Molyneaux Weint, 10 Hockenhall Alley was once part of a.