Plans are in the works to combat flooding in one of Merseyside’s most vulnerable regions.

Residents of Sefton’s coastal districts are among those most vulnerable to flooding and extreme weather occurrences as a result of Merseyside’s climate emergency.

With large swaths of the area’s 22-mile coastline at risk of submerging in the next 30 years and extreme flooding events becoming more common, protecting people’s homes and livelihoods from devastating floods, as well as taking the necessary steps to combat climate change, has never been more important.

A flood map issued by climate scientists earlier this week illustrated the enormity of the risks to the people of Merseyside from growing extreme weather events if we do not act on the climate emergency as world leaders gathered this week for the COP26 meeting.

Parts of Sefton are among the places most likely to be hit, with Southport and Formby in especially at risk.

In recent years, the rate of extreme weather events in the area has increased dramatically, and inland flooding has increased as well, with roughly twice as many internal flooding incidents last year as in 2010.

Maghull was particularly hard hit, with the great majority of the flooding occurring in the Park and Molyneux wards as Storm Christoph dumped more than 100 percent of the average annual rainfall for January in one day.

Sefton Council released its Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management annual report ahead of a meeting of the regeneration and skills scrutiny committee.

The report details the council’s progress over the last year in addressing flooding risks across the borough and announcing the draft flood and coastal erosion management strategy (FCERM) for the next five years, as well as announcing the draft flood and coastal erosion management strategy (FCERM) for the next five years.

The Sefton Flood Resilience Strategic Working Group and the Maghull Operational Officer Group were formed in the aftermath of Storm Christoph in January, according to the study.

Work has also been done to remove obstacles and sediment from various watercourses in order to improve water flow.