Plans are in the works to address the issue of student party houses in South Liverpool.

After a surge in complaints in recent weeks, Liverpool City Council officials are going door to door at issue student party houses in the city’s south.

Residents in parts of Wavertree and Mossley Hill have described the end of lockdown as ‘hell,’ while the start of university terms has created chaos in residential areas.

There have been several high-profile occurrences, including some antisocial scenes captured on camera, and there are broad requests for more to be done to protect individuals who live in these communities.

Neighbors living in student hell: eggs, e-scooters, and midweek parties

The city of Liverpool is now visiting troubled properties to warn students about unruly behavior and to remind them of their obligations as residents.

Officer Ray Mensah can be seen knocking on doors and lecturing children about their behavior in a video released on the council’s social media platforms.

“We are serious about the action we are taking,” he stated.

“We are telling kids that they need to be cognizant of where they are living; this is a residential area, and people have lived here for a long time, and this is causing them a great deal of inconvenience.”

“We all know what’s going on,” he said, “properties that we are out visiting today, all parties are aware of.”

“That previous night was too much,” a resident adds, to which Ray responds, “Let’s hope the message got through, I don’t think they realized how much of a problem they’ve caused.”

“I understand that folks are fed up; what we need is as much detail as possible from them, as well as all pertinent information,” he continued.

Wavertree MP Paula Barker, who has been advocating for stronger action to combat antisocial behavior in her constituency, praised the activities in response to the video.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, far longer than it should have,” she added, “but I’m grateful that progress is being made and hope that residents and students can begin to live side by side without anti-social behavior.”

There had been an increase in complaints regarding trash and fly tipping, in addition to parties and noise. The summary comes to a close.