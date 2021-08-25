Planes departing Kabul with evacuees every 39 minutes, six days before the deadline.

Army Major General Hank Taylor, speaking at the Pentagon on Wednesday, said the US military’s mission to remove Americans, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, and vulnerable Afghans from Afghanistan was moving as rapidly as feasible.

“A jet left Kabul airport every 39 minutes yesterday,” Taylor stated at a press briefing. “These figures are a credit to the dedicated and courageous service people who are carrying out our mission.”

According to Taylor, the number of flights departing Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in the last 24 hours has surpassed the prior day’s departures. He said 90 flights left Kabul airport yesterday, carrying almost 19,000 people, bringing the total number of refugees to 88,000 since the US began its pullout from the nation.

More than 10,000 individuals are currently awaiting departure from Kabul airport, according to Taylor. “Our aim is to continue to get as many people out as efficiently and safely as possible,” Taylor added.

“We understand you have concerns about our current schedule and plans to depart. Our goal stays the same. We’ve followed the president’s and secretary of defense’s orders every day of this operation,” Taylor stated. “Until that mission changes, we’ll continue to do everything we can to securely evacuate as many people as possible, and we’ll keep you informed.”

A Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, spoke about maintaining airport security. Despite the fact that combat operations in Afghanistan are winding down, he said the US military and its allies will continue to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport until the departure deadline.

“In those last couple of days, we’ll have to reserve some capacity to prioritize the military presence departing, because we want to be able to keep it there as long as possible to accomplish the job that it’s supposed to do,” Kirby said. “We’re going to work on the evacuation mission until the very last minute.”

When asked about overseeing the airport’s security once the US leaves Afghanistan, Kirby stated that the US will no longer be in charge of the location. Once U.S. military forces leave, the Taliban, “and I suppose with the international community,” will be in charge of the airport, he said.

