Plan B, according to Chef Gary Usher, is “devastating” hospitality in the face of “hundreds” of cancelled reservations.

Following Wednesday's announcement, a restaurant owner described the possible impact of the government's covid Plan B on the hospitality business as "devastating," disclosing "hundreds and hundreds of cancellations."

Award-winning chef Gary Usher, who owns Elite Bistros and operates six restaurants in the north west, took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the slew of new restrictions, which include guidance on working from home and the requirement of face-coverings in additional settings from December 10.

“Can’t lie, yesterday night’s Plan B news is devastating for my profession,” he wrote on Twitter. I’m trying to come up with some nice things to say about getting through December, but I’m stumped.

“I’m completely depressed about this. “Instantly ripping up Christmas reservations by telling folks to work from home.” According to the Manchester Evening News, he slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the timing of the announcement on Wednesday night, amid mounting indignation over leaked videos showing Government officials making jokes about a Christmas party at Downing Street during last year’s lockdown.

He claims that his restaurant group, which includes Wreckfish on Seel Street, Pinion in Prescot, and Burnt Truffle in Wirral, is now facing “hundreds and hundreds of cancellations.”

“At Elite Bistros, we’ve done everything by the book with COVID & attempted to do the right thing by continually closing the restaurants and following instructions,” Gary wrote on Twitter. “But personally, I don’t support plan B since I don’t respect or trust anyone making the decisions.”

He went on to explain that he believes the hospitality industry has been “shafted,” adding that “we have taken 100’s and 100’s of cancellations for December across the six restaurants, including a party of 70 on Thursday” since Boris’ announcement.

Following health official Jenny Harries’ public statement that individuals should minimize social interaction “where we don’t really need to,” a number of hospitality executives around the region expressed their dismay amid a “storm” of Christmas party cancellations.

Following her remark, the government quickly clarified that under current regulations, Christmas celebrations do not need to be canceled.

