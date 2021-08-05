Pizzas and free rides are among the benefits that vaccinated students in Liverpool may receive under a new government scheme.

As part of a government program to vaccinate students before to their return to university, Uber will provide reduced rides and meals to young people who can verify they’ve been vaccinated.

In order to prevent a spike in cases when students relocate across the country at the start of September, students will be given £10 in credit to spend on Uber or Uber eats if they take a selfie outside their vaccination center.

According to Uber, the program is a good way to safeguard the safety of young people around the country.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the government on this essential initiative to urge everyone to get their jab,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, stated.

“As cities begin to open up, we must all proceed with prudence and ensure that all adults are Covid-19 vaccinated.

Other businesses, such as Deliveroo, Bolt, and Dominos, are expected to join the campaign to persuade students to get their vaccinations before moving away for the start of the University term in September.

In September of last year, the number of covid cases across the country surged, with the increase partly linked to student migration across the country.

Shortly after the start of the autumn term, Liverpool became one of England’s most affected cities, with the city’s large student population contributing to the increase.

The administration hopes that the program would enhance vaccination uptake among young people, preventing limitations from being re-imposed in the fall, as they were last year.

According to current statistics, little over two-thirds of people between the ages of 18 and 24 have received their first immunization.

Due to plans to need double jabs by the end of September in order to attend major events or nightclubs starting in October, young people have until August 5 to obtain their first vaccine and be fully jabbed in time for the September deadline.

Uber’s participation in the initiative follows a series of other actions taken by the corporation during the outbreak.

