Pizza gunman, High Parker, and McDonald’s date paedophile are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 21 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

Four men were sentenced by a single court for their roles in a botched gangland shooting that included underworld figures from all over the North West.

An NHS worker was charged with selling crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a drug addict who committed a heinous robbery.

Another judge had to jail members of a narcotics gang that terrorized a beach town and a paedophile who raped a youngster and then fantasized about it with other men online.

Meanwhile, a married father tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, a paedophile ‘beyond help’ who raped a young kid, and a pervert who touched a tiny girl on the street were among the troubling examples.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Vincent O’Connor is a well-known Irish actor.

When a woman tried to stop Vincent O’Connor from stealing a bike, he threatened her with an angle grinder.

He hacked through a D lock securing the £1,000 bicycle outside a city center gym with the power tool.

Sparks flew as the 34-year-old ignored gym worker Sophie Smith’s requests to stop before threatening her, according to cell phone footage.

On May 6, O’Connor, of Longridge Walk, Kirkdale, was shot outside a Virgin Active gym in London at around 6 p.m.

On October 4, 2019, he was also jailed for a burglary at a Pause coffee shop in Tower Hamlets, London.

O’Connor has 93 prior offenses, including robbery and burglary.

The drug addict received a sentence of three years and nine months in prison.

Davies, Steven

Steven Davies molested a young girl who was running around in the street.

In Warrington, he approached the youngster when she was alone, grabbed her, and groped her bottom.

He hurried away when the six-year-old called him a “weirdo,” but the child is now “less cheerful” and treats all men as strangers, according to the court.

Davies, of Vulcan Close, Warrington, admitted to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 on November 5 last year, soon before 5 p.m.

Despite the 44-year-old being sentenced to seven months in prison, Cheshire Police declined to release his photograph because. “The summary has come to an end.”