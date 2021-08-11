Pizza delivery is part of a resupply trip to the space station.

The newest delivery to the International Space Station, which included pizza for seven people, has lifted off.

The Cygnus cargo ship, built by Northrop Grumman, took off from Virginia’s eastern shore on Tuesday and is expected to arrive at the station on Thursday.

Fresh apples, tomatoes, and kiwi fruit are among the 8,200-pound shipment’s contents, which also contains a pizza kit and a cheese smorgasbord for the station’s seven astronauts.

A mounting bracket for new solar wings that will be sent to the orbiting lab next year, a material that simulates moon dust and dirt that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer, a slime mold for a French educational experiment called Blob, and an infrared-detecting device that will be used as a prototype for future tracking satellites are also among the cargo.

It’s Northrop Grumman’s 16th NASA supply run, and it’s the largest one yet. The capsule was launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility by the company’s Antares rocket.

“Aloha to the SS Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman declared minutes before lift-off through Launch Control. Mr. Onizuka of Hawaii was the first Asian American in space, and he died in the Challenger launch tragedy in 1986.

In a few weeks, NASA’s other shipper, SpaceX, will launch a cargo mission.

Three Americans, two Russians, one Frenchman, and one Japanese are currently stationed in the space station.