Pizza box shooting schemes attracted some of the region’s most powerful gangsters.

A botched shooting was part of an underworld conspiracy that pulled in some of the region’s most powerful gangsters.

Just weeks after the first national lockdown, two gunmen masquerading as pizza delivery drivers were ordered to carry out nearly simultaneous doorstep attacks.

The father of gun trafficking twins was one of the targeted targets, and the murderous plan was put together with the help of another set of brothers, both of whom were tied to multi-million pound drug dealings.

As a result of the suspicions, police have conducted searches and closed off a pathway.

The shootings, which were mostly coordinated using the covert chat network EncroChat, took place against the backdrop of a northern narcotics war that was about to reach a brutal climax on the streets of Warrington.

The scheme was allegedly sparked in April of last year by a man who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He allegedly asked Alan Tobin for information on Liam Byrne Jr. and his father, also Liam Byrne, and Tobin responded, supplying photos of both men as well as locations and vehicle registration numbers linked to them, as well as satellite imagery of properties tied to the father and son.

Alan’s brother, John Tobin, helped to keep the information flowing. The Widnes and Prescot siblings would subsequently serve a total of just under 40 years in prison for their role in supplying multi-million pound cocaine hauls to Warrington-based gangs.

One of the seizures related to their shenanigans was a massive 186kg haul of 90 percent pure cocaine worth £20 million that was intercepted as it traveled up the M6.

It was the greatest cocaine seizure ever made on British soil, according to police.

On April 24, 2020, the shooting plots came to a head.

The gunmen who had been recruited for the double attack were ready to go at that point.

Aaron Bretherton, a serving British Army soldier from Everton, was entrusted with tracking down Liam Byrne Jr.

At around 8.45 p.m., the 24-year-old armed himself with a Glock handgun and pretended to be a pizza delivery man while associate Anthony Morris dropped him off on Poplars Avenue in the Orford area.

