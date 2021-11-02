Pixie Lott is ecstatic to learn she is descended from musicians.

During her episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Pixie Lott claimed she was “very delighted” to learn she is descended from three generations of artists.

The singer, 30, discovered three generations of musicians on her mother’s side of the family while filming the BBC show, which sees celebrities research their family histories. “I was overjoyed to discover that I have musicians in my family,” she remarked. “I used to think I was the only one who worked in the music industry. It now makes sense why I went into it on my own.” Lott’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One on November 9 at 9 p.m.