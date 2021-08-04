Pitfire, a new takeaway restaurant in Aigburth, now serves wood-fired pizza.

In Aigburth, a new takeaway restaurant providing homemade wood-fired pizzas has opened.

Liverpool is home to a plethora of fantastic restaurants, cafes, and takeaways, with new eateries opening on a regular basis, eager to leave their mark on the city.

A good pizza is hard to beat, and now Aigburth has a new takeaway outlet.

The beer garden in Liverpool’s city centre has been awarded one of the best in the UK.

Pitfire, on Aigburth Road, serves a variety of freshly prepared wood-fired pizzas. The pizza dough is produced by hand and allowed to rest for at least 48 hours.

The menu of the south Liverpool eatery includes signature pizzas, vegan pizzas, and customised pizzas. For those who want something a little different, there’s black dough pizza.

Pitfire also offers a wide range of sides and appetizers, as well as pasta, salads, dips, and beverages.

The crew behind the takeout took to Instagram last week to herald the grand opening, writing: “We are so pleased to announce that we are opening tomorrow!”

From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the venue is open seven days a week.