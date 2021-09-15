Pit Bull Attacks Owners, Resulting in Serious Injuries

According to police, a couple in New Jersey was injured after their family pit bull dog attacked them in their house.

Following the incident, authorities from the South Brunswick Police Department, emergency medical personnel, and animal control officers were dispatched to the property on New Road at 1.35 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old guy with bite marks on his limbs and a 65-year-old woman with bite marks on her wrist were discovered.

The pit bull had attacked the man while he was in his bedroom, according to the victims. After hearing his screams, the woman dashed into the room and was attacked by the dog.

Patch.com stated that another resident of the house, a man in his 30s, wrestled the dog and pinned it down. The pair was brought to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with critical injuries to the male.

The dog has been brought into custody by South Brunswick Animal Control, which This website has contacted for comment.

According to NJ.com, police have not disclosed any details on the animal’s condition or the victims’ injuries.

Three pit bull terriers were put down in Miller Township, Pennsylvania, in July after mauling a 60-year-old woman to death.

Rhoda Wagner was discovered dead on the lawn outside her house by passers-by following an attack by the animals she was caring for for her roommate.

A 59-year-old Texas woman was mauled to death by her family’s two pit bulls, which had been seized by Animal Control authorities earlier that month.

According to the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness (NPBVA) website, there are over 1000 media reports of violent pit bull attacks on individuals each year, and one human death from a pit bull occurs every 13 days.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) points out, however, that just because some pit bulls are bred for fighting skills does not mean they were “unpredictably vicious.”

According to the ASPCA, pit bulls are descended from the original English bull-baiting dog, which was developed to “bite and hold bulls, bears, and other huge creatures around the face and head.”

