PIP payments for up to two million Britons will be increased, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Thousands of people will see a rise in their Personal Independence Payments (PIP) starting in April 2022.

If you have a long-term physical or mental health illness or impairment, and you have difficulties completing particular everyday duties or getting around as a result of your condition, PIP can help with extra living costs.

Even if you work, have money, or receive most other benefits, you may be eligible for PIP.

However, part of the UK benefits system is likely to change dramatically next year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has stated that up to two million pensioners in the UK could see their payments boost by up to £200 in just four months.

According to The Express, the hike means that claimants could earn between £23.70 and £152.15 each week to help pay for additional living expenses.

From April 2022, people in the top tier will earn an extra £19 each month.

The adjustments are set to take effect on April 11, 2022, and a handbook detailing the new PIP payment rates is available below.

In 2022, what are the new PIP payment rates?

£92.40 for the enhanced rate

£61.85 is the standard rate.

£64.50 for the enhanced rate

£24.45 is the standard rate.