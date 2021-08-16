PIP might be worth up to £608 per month if you have DWP muscle or joint pain.

The Department of Work and Pensions could pay up to £608 per month to people suffering from muscle or joint pain.

If you have a long-term physical or mental health illness or impairment, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) may be able to assist you with some of the additional expenditures.

The amount you receive is determined by how your illness affects you, not by the illness itself.

You can seek support when a health professional assesses you and determines the level of assistance you need.

If you are under the age of 65 and have a musculoskeletal ailment, you may be eligible for PIP, and if your ability to work is impaired owing to your symptoms, you may be eligible for ‘new style’ Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

According to the Daily Record, musculoskeletal diseases are injuries and disorders that impact the human body’s movement or musculoskeletal system, which includes muscles, tendons, ligaments, neurons, discs, and blood vessels.

Arthritis is a broad term that encompasses a wide range of disorders.

Osteoarthritis, back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis, gout, polymyalgia rheumatica, lupus, and ankylosing spondylitis are all frequent musculoskeletal diseases.

There are presently 882,904 persons claiming PIP for musculoskeletal conditions across the UK, accounting for 32.6 percent of the total number of claimants (currently 2,705,807).

This is the most recent list of conditions for which claimants may require assistance with daily living, mobility, or a combination of the two.

Musculoskeletal disorders Osteoarthritis Chronic pain syndrome (CPS) is a condition in which Arthritis that is inflamed Disorders of crystal deposition Osteonecrosis and osteochondritis are two types of osteoarthritis. Endocrine and metabolic disorders Malformations, dysplasias, and genetic disorders Bone tumors that are benign Complications of a fracture Other musculoskeletal disorders that are more widespread

