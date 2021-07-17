PIP claimants may be entitled to a sizable back payment.

The Department for Work and Pensions may owe thousands of pounds in backdated benefits to millions of people who claim Personal Independence Payment.

Many applicants may be owed money by the DWP as a result of a change in the law, with the department already paying out £32 million in backdated claims.

The backdated payments are made as part of the LEAP review, which began in June 2018 and involves the DWP reviewing the cases of approximately 1.6 million PIP claimants after it was forced to amend its assessment guidance to decision makers after losing two landmark legal cases, according to the Daily Record.

Benefits and Work has identified 21 conditions that are “most likely to lead to claimants being eligible for a PIP arrears award” worth thousands of pounds.

The ‘Equality Analysis PIP assessment criteria’ paper, which provides insight into who the DWP is likely to look at when assessing arrears under the LEAP review, has been trawled through by the independent online benefits forum.

“The original estimate by the DWP that 160,000 people would be entitled to arrears was based on claimants who scored four points for mobility descriptor 1b – ‘Needs prompting to be able to undertake any journey to avoid overwhelming psychological distress to the claimant’ – before the MH judgment and who also had one of the conditions listed below,” according to Benefits and Work.

Agoraphobia Misuse of alcohol Anxiety and depression are two common mental illnesses (mixed) Anxiety disorders are a type of anxiety condition. Autism Hypomania / Mania is a symptom of bipolar affective disorder. Disorders of the mind Dementia Depression is a mental illness that affects people. Misuse of drugs Disabilities in learning Mood disturbances Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a type of anxiety condition (OCD) Anxiety disorder Disturbance of personality Phobias Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a type of anxiety illness that occurs (PTSD) Disorders of the mind Schizoaffective disorder (SAD) is a mental illness that affects people Schizophrenia Disorders of the stress response

It should be noted that the DWP’s projection of who is most likely to be eligible for back payments was just that.

“Just because your condition is not specified does not imply you are not entitled to a back payment,” Benefits and Work emphasizes. Nor does the fact that your illness is noted here imply that you will receive compensation.”

“We are reviewing all current PIP claims to see if this change means you may be entitled for greater PIP support,” the DWP added.

