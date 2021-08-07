PINS social club is one of three new days announced by the GOOD Market.

GOOD The GOOD market in Liverpool has announced more forthcoming dates.

The GOOD Market has grown in popularity throughout the summer months, and it has now announced three additional dates, one of which will be held at a new location.

The market brings together a variety of small enterprises under one roof, allowing local vendors to show off their wares.

Everything from clothing and accessories to homeware and art is available, making it a great way to support local businesses and buy unique items.

A variety of food and drink will be available, as well as live music throughout the day.

The market has lately taken over Dovedale Towers on Penny Lane, as well as Chapters Of Us in the city center.

The GOOD Market has announced that it will return to both locations in the coming weeks, as well as a one-day takeover of PINS social club on Duke Street.

On Sunday, August 22, the market will return to Chapters Of Us, and on Sunday, September 19, it will return to Dovedale Towers.

For the first time, PINS will host the GOOD Market on Sunday, September 5. “We have something extremely amazing brewing and can’t wait to share more!” the organizers teased about what to expect at the new venue.

For further information on how to apply to be a stall holder at the GOOD Market, please click here.

It is free to join the independent market, and additional information may be found here.