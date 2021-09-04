Pink and Reese Witherspoon are among the celebrities who have spoken out against the Texas abortion bill.

Following the United States Supreme Court’s decision not to halt the country’s tightest abortion restrictions, celebrities have expressed their displeasure with Texas’ abortion ban.

Actors, musicians, and other popular personalities have joined abortion rights groups in expressing indignation over the adoption of Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The Supreme Court’s reluctance to block the law, which effectively bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, has sparked debate, despite the fact that they did not rule on whether it was constitutional.

I support Texas women who have the constitutional right to make decisions regarding their own bodies and health. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/J7aDur4uEQ

September 1, 2021 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW)

I stand in solidarity with people in Texas who are facing a 6-week abortion restriction as of today. This bill, #SB8, will serve as a model for similar legislation across the United States. We won’t be able to stop it unless we take action. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/DeuSzOBGiN https://t.co/jE7GCOneg4 pic.twitter.com/DeuSzOBGiN

September 2, 2021 — P!nk (@Pink)

We should all be able to make our own health and future decisions. We must fight for the reproductive freedom of all people. Sign the petition to join me in standing with Texas women: https://t.co/7A7e6TokUw #BanOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/kNLkXksdW5

September 1, 2021 — Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

The most recent Texas abortion law, #SB8, allows politicians, neighbors, and even strangers to sue those who deliver — or just assist patients in obtaining – abortion beyond six weeks. It is now or never to fight for our reproductive health and rights! #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/Yhoxll4piP

1 September 2021 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer)

The ban that makes it illegal to “aid or abet” an abortion is also divisive, since it may implicate doctors, health-care personnel, and even those who drove the women to the surgery.

Lizzo, a Grammy-winning artist, said on an Instagram live, “You have the right to do what you want to do, but the people who are writing laws don’t.” This is a condensed version of the information.