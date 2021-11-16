Ping-Pong Politics: Biden’s Vaccine Mandate’s Future Depends on the Bouncing of a Ball

The survival of President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate hinges on a ping-pong ball’s bounce.

According to the Associated Press, after the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration revealed details of the emergency rule on November 4, Republican leaders in 27 states, employers, and a number of conservatives, as well as business organizations, filed objections to the order. Other federal courts have also been challenged by a few unions.

In a ruling due on Tuesday, the cases are expected to be merged under one of the circuit courts. There are a total of 34 objections filed in all 11 regional circuits, as well as one in the District of Columbia.

If cases challenging federal agency decisions are brought in numerous circuit courts, they are merged at the government’s request under an obscure section of federal law. Each circuit that files a challenge within the first 10 days of the agency’s action has a chance of being selected.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s Washington office will select a ball from a bin to identify where the case will be handled. The drawings are not done by judges. According to court documents, the US Department of Justice anticipates the artwork will be completed on Tuesday.

The Associated Press’ request for media access to the sketch was denied.

Requirements may be waived depending on which federal court hears the case. This reflects how the judiciary has been politicized in recent years. The mandate has been put on hold by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Republicans nominated the majority of the justices on this court.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

A research published this year by Allison Orr Larsen, a professor at William & Mary Law School, indicated increased partisanship in federal judiciary rulings. The analysis found that, for decades, decisions on cases involving all judges in a circuit were not made along party lines based on the presidents who appointed the judges.

In an interview, Larsen remarked, “We did detect a significant uptick starting in 2018 that led us to wring our hands.”

The rise of partisanship in a branch of the government. This is a condensed version of the information.