Pina Loca, a new Mexican restaurant in Wirral, will serve small meals and beverages.

Later this year, a new Mexican restaurant will open in Wirral.

Pina Loca, which translates to “crazy pineapple,” will open on Allport Lane in Bromborough.

The restaurant will feature classic Mexican cuisine, small plates, and a wide wine and drink menu, bringing “a bit of Latin flare” to the area.

Babul Miah, a member of the family that owns Karma Indian Food in West Kirby, created Pina Loca.

“I’m very anxious to have the doors open and exhibit Bromborough,” Babul remarked.