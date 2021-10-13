Pilots who are hesitant to get vaccines should be more concerned about getting COVID, according to Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on Wednesday that the potential health repercussions of contracting COVID-19 should be considerably more concerning to airline pilots than any potential vaccine adverse effects.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and President Joe Biden’s principal medical advisor, made the remarks during the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s press briefing on Wednesday.

“We have cases of people who have received COVID and had an unexplained but real impact on their capacity to operate properly,” Fauci said. “They may not necessarily be pilots, but there are some.”

His comments came in response to an NPR reporter’s question regarding allegations that commercial aircraft pilots are concerned about potential “career-ending adverse effects” from vaccination. Pilots from American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have expressed similar worries, according to the writer.

“Right now, the safety of these vaccines has been clearly demonstrated based on literally hundreds and hundreds of millions of vaccinations that we’ve had,” Fauci said of the low risk of illness from the doses.

He went on to say that a sore arm or a low-grade fever are frequent side effects of vaccination, but that they “nearly generally fade and dissipate over the course of a few of days” and that long-term effects are “truly, essentially non-existent.”

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend due to poor weather and operational concerns, according to the airline. However, reports circulated on the internet that the delays were caused by pilots protesting and walking out over Southwest’s vaccine demand.

Southwest Airlines Pilot Association, an aviators’ union, recently asked a Texas federal judge to temporarily halt the company’s COVID-19 vaccine obligation pending the outcome of a case. However, the union’s president denied that flight cancellations were caused by a pilot strike.

“I can confidently guarantee that there are no work slowdowns or sickouts, whether linked to the latest mandated vaccine mandate or not,” Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association, stated in a statement on October 10.

Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are based in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting all vaccine mandates, including for children. This is a condensed version of the information.