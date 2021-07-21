Pigs are on the verge of death as a charity cracks under the burden of the lockdown boom.

Hundreds of animals have been rescued by an animal charity that is “buckling under the strain” after being requested to take in record numbers of pets purchased during the lockdown.

Jackson’s Animal Shelter in Frankby on the Wirral has taken in scores of rabbits, guinea pigs, and other animals, including pigs, whose owners are no longer able to care for them, according to Steph Oliver.

She claims she received roughly three times as many rabbits to care for in January of this year as she did in the entire year of 2020, owing to the lockdown spike in rabbit sales, which led to many owners looking to rehome their pets.

As the lockdown lifts, demand continues to rise, the charity is trying to keep up with mounting vet expenses and declining donations.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, especially with the rabbits,” Steph told The Washington Newsday.

“A lot of parents bought them during lockdown for their bored and stuck at home kids, and people were selling them after lockdown and producing litters, but no one is purchasing them anymore.

Because of the space and financial costs of vaccinating, neutering, and microchipping each rabbit, there aren’t many rabbit rescues willing to help.

The minimum cost is roughly £180, but people pay £45 for a rabbit, so we lose a lot of money on each one. That’s fine with us, but we have a lot of rabbits here currently waiting for homes.

Steph said the amount of requests for unwanted cats and kittens has increased dramatically, with the organisation having a “big waiting list.”

Farm animals have also suffered as a result of the pandemic’s impact on people’s life.

“We’ve got a lot of farm animals, pets that people have had, but because of covid, they’ve had to relocate or give up smallholding and can’t afford to maintain them,” Steph explained.

“We had two pigs arrive from Huyton, Liverpool, two hours before they were to be put to sleep.

“We are unable to accept any additional farm animals because they are all elderly…”

