Pigeon with a Twist Due to a mix-up on Father’s Day, dad is suspected of infidelity.

A lady smashed her partner’s TV, laptop, and phone after a Father’s Day card mix-up.

When Kerry, 44, opened a card addressed to her partner Darren, 52, from Funky Pigeon, a customised card and gift website, she saw red.

She immediately assumed he had fathered a hidden love kid during an affair when she realized it was a Father’s Day card from a baby called Summer-Rae.

Kerry smashed his TV, laptop, and phone with a hammer because he couldn’t reach Darren at work.

Darcy, Darren’s 22-year-old daughter, was supposed to send him a card before the celebration this weekend.

Instead, Darren got a card with a young baby on it that said, ‘Happy 1st Father’s Day Pops! XXX’, which is also a moniker his kids use for dad.

“To the best pops!” read the card.

“Wishing you a happy 1st fatherestsic day as my pops, and many more to come!” I knew I had the best pops in the world the instant I laid eyes on you! I wish you the most wonderful day possible!

“I adore cuddlesic with you because you make me feel so cherished! Kisses aplenty and cuddessic. All my love Summer-Rae xxxxxxxx”.

Darren, from Bexleyhealth, London, said: “It arrived Monday morning addressed to me.

“I was at work when my partner opened it. She is a bit paranoid as 15 years ago, I was a bit of a naughty boy.

“But I’ve changed now. And there it was. A card with a little boy or a little girl on it, no older than six months with ‘Pops’ written on it.

“If it were a generic Father’s Day card it wouldn’t be so bad but my kids call me Pops.

“It didn’t have Mark, Paul or John written on it but the nickname all my kids call me!

“Needless to say she had gone absolutely ballistic.”

He said: “Of course it’s not her fault she’s suspicious because I was a naughty boy 15 years ago.

“To be honest it’s quite a sweet card but this has just started paranoia all over again.

“It’s a simple process. It’s not rocket science.

“I’ve heard of Moonpig but Funky Pigeon. Summary ends.