Piers Morgan is a British journalist. A TV regulator has cleared Meghan Markle’s comments on suicide.

Piers Morgan did not break any media laws when he claimed he doubted Meghan Markle’s claim that she was suicidal, according to the U.K. regulator Ofcom.

Under pressure to apologize for remarks made on broadcast just hours after the Oprah Winfrey interview, the controversial former anchor of Good Morning Britain resigned.

Meghan personally complained to ITV about his on-air statements, and the UK’s television regulator, Ofcom, received a record number of complaints.

While his words had the potential to be offensive, the watchdog today concluded that they were within the regulations.

“It [the broadcast]featured remarks concerning suicide and mental health that had the potential to be harmful and highly offensive,” according to Ofcom’s judgement.

“However, we believe that the overall challenge in the program was sufficient to provide proper protection and context to its viewers.

“We also believed that the program’s comments about race could have been exceedingly insulting, but that the remarks were appropriately contextualized.

“As a result, we have reached the conclusion that the programme did not violate the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.”

“I was incredibly sorry to express it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered,” the duchess told Oprah. But I knew that if I didn’t say anything, I’d do it anyhow. I didn’t want to be alive any longer. And that was a continual, very vivid, genuine, and frightening thought.”

Morgan told viewers of Good Morning Britain that he didn’t believe her story, in which she said she asked to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital but was advised that doing so would make the institution seem terrible.

“Where did you go?” he inquired. So, what did she have to say to you? I’m sorry, Meghan Markle, but I don’t believe a word she says.

“If she read me a weather report, I wouldn’t believe her.” The fact that she has launched this attack on our Royal Family is despicable.”

Morgan was questioned on air, with co-host Susanna Reid saying, “Well, that’s a sad reply to someone who has stated such ideas.”

After receiving more than 50,000 complaints, the UK’s television regulator, Ofcom, initiated an investigation into the show.

