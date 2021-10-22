Piers Morgan has announced his departure from the ITV show Life Stories.

Piers Morgan has announced that his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will be his last.

The move comes after the journalist announced last month that he will join News Corp and Fox News Media to headline a new worldwide TV show.

Morgan departed ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this year after a spat over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, although it was previously announced that he would continue to host Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

On social media, he disclosed that his final show will feature an interview with his old Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will thereafter host three more episodes in the series.

“I’m departing Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows,” Morgan tweeted.

“My final one will be alongside my wonderful friend @kategarraway, who will then host the remaining three planned programmes of the following series when I depart ITV to host my new worldwide daily show.

“It’s been a lot of fun!”

Morgan has interviewed celebrities such as Captain Sir Tom Moore, model Katie Price, and businessman Sir Richard Branson, as well as politicians such as Sir Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown, for the show.

“Piers and ITV have decided that his interview with Kate Garraway for Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will be his final; and that Kate will take over the baton for the remaining three episodes of the forthcoming series on his behalf,” an ITV spokesman stated.

“We’d like to thank Piers for over a hundred interesting, compelling, and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years, with some of the biggest figures in Hollywood, business, and politics as his interviewees.”

“We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors.”

“We are looking forward to Kate’s three upcoming episodes because she is a wonderful journalist and curious interviewer.”

Garraway expressed excitement about hosting the show.

“It’s a large job, but I’ve always enjoyed talking to people, both on and off the air,” she added.

“Everyone has a story to tell, and the great thing about our show is that you have the time to go into the aspects of guests’ lives that they don’t want to talk about.”

