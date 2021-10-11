Pier Head is encircled by cops when a man’s safety is feared.

Fears for the safety of a guy prompted a major emergency reaction to the city’s shoreline.

At roughly 1 a.m. today, footage published on social media shows two fire engines, two police cars, and a police van parked on Pier Head.

Five police vehicles are seen driving down The Strand in another video.

Police said they were summoned to the Pier Head around 1.15 a.m. today because they were concerned for a man’s safety.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the man, who was eventually detained and taken to the hospital under the Mental Health Act.

"We were called at 1.15am today, Monday, October 11, following concerns for the safety of a guy at the Pier Head," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers arrived and spoke with the man, after which he was detained and sent to hospital under the Mental Health Act.”

