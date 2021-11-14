Pictures taken outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital show a car engulfed in flames.

Witnesses recorded the shots from only yards away, and you can see flames burning across the entire truck in the frightening images.

Three-metre-high flames erupt from the window frames, spewing thick black smoke into the air.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

A burnt-out automobile is seen outside the Crown Street hospital’s entrance in another shot.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a ‘boom’ and saw smoke coming from the area when the photographs were taken.

