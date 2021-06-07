Physicists have discovered evidence of how auroras form.

The Northern Lights have captivated humans for thousands of years, but experts say that until today, no one has been able to explain how they are formed.

Physicists have discovered evidence that the most vivid auroras are caused by intense electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms, according to a new study.

Alfven waves accelerate electrons toward Earth, resulting in a light show that fills the sky in high-latitude locations.

The discoveries, according to a research team led by the University of Iowa, bring to a close a decades-long quest to demonstrate experimentally the physical causes underlying electron acceleration.