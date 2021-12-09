Photos of toddlers being raped were on the bus driver’s phone.

Images of girls as young as two or three years old being raped were seen by a bus driver.

David Owens was discovered with a number of graphic images of child abuse, including the most serious Category A images.

One of the 22 photographs discovered on his phone by police officers in December of last year was “as horrible as you can imagine,” according to a judge.

Teen raped a 13-year-old girl to’satisfy his own sexual urges.’

Owens had been a bus driver for a long time, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and part of his job included transporting children.

Owens, from Norris Green, did not tell his employers about his recent conviction, but he was warned today that he would most likely lose his job if he did not comply with the terms of his sentence.

The prosecution attorney, David Birrell, stated that some of the photos in Owens’ possession were highly unpleasant.

“There is one image in particular, at number two [in the case files], that may trouble the court,” he stated.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, responded as follows: “Yes, indeed. A very small youngster is involved. It’s just as bad as you can imagine.” The defense attorney, Jamie Baxter, said his client’s crimes were “abhorrent” and that Owens would have “no genuine grouse” if he was promptly imprisoned.

He did, however, ask the judge to consider the 59-year-sentence old’s being suspended.

He contended that Owens’ early guilty pleas were the most significant mitigation he could offer the court, and that his admission that he had a problem meant he had a possibility of rehabilitation.

Mr. Baxter explained: “In an interview, in the lower courts, and in this court, he made complete admissions.

“Unlike some people in his position, he hasn’t buried his head in the sand.”

Given what was discovered in Owens’ possession, Judge Flewitt stated the fact that he occasionally transported children was highly disturbing.

“I believe the public would reasonably be concerned if they learned that a bus driver with children in his car had these photographs on his phone,” he said.

While Owens’ actions were serious, the court noted at his sentencing that he believed he could be rehabilitated.

Every time he developed a new image, he informed him he had injured children.

“These youngsters, some as young as two,” the judge added.

