Photos of students were transmitted to the teacher’s paedophile boyfriend.

To satisfy her paedophile boyfriend’s “insatiable thirst,” a deputy schoolteacher transmitted images of students to him.

Julie Morris and David Morris filmed themselves rapping a little girl in “absolutely unbelievable” abuse, according to the judge.

Julie Morris “giggled” on video as the duo laughed about the abuse in filthy WhatsApp texts.

Nan misappropriated £66,000 from a church charity and spent it on vacations.

After David Morris, 52, from Eccleston, St Helens, submitted lewd images to another paedophile online, they were discovered.

Julie Morris, 44, was the “safeguarding lead” at St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley, Wigan.

None of the crimes committed by the two, according to Liverpool Crown Court, were related to her profession.

However, it was revealed that she emailed her lover non-indecent images of kids at the Church of England school at his request.

Julie Morris confessed to the abuse but blamed David Morris for “instigating” it, claiming she joined in “out of fear” he would distribute sexual images of her.

Prosecutors dismissed this theory, saying “she was a willing party” and “equally to fault,” and her co-accused believed she was lying.

According to the court, mechanic David Morris told his girlfriend Julie Morris about his filthy desires, which included wanting to video children that he considered “eye candy.”

Julie Morris, according to prosecutor John Wyn Williams, once sent him a snapshot of a gathering of youngsters from her school dressed up.

“Wow, three possible ones absolutely,” David Morris responded.

He told her another day that he’d found “small diamonds” in clothing, and she answered that she’d see “more” on a school trip she was taking.

“Pix” was his wish.

The teacher responded by sending him a snapshot of two youngsters and a photo of a girl alone, to which he replied, “More please.”

“You were the safeguarding lead for the school, having undergone training in the critical area of keeping children secure and protecting them from harm, such as paedophiles,” Judge Andrew Menary, QC told her.

He said that the police inquiry discovered “nearly unbelievable” 175,000 pages of WhatsApp chats between the couple.

“You found each other,” Judge Menary replied.

