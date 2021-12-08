Photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash were shared on nearly 30 devices, according to the filing states.

Photos of the bodies of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were shared on over 30 devices within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to recent court filings.

The photos in question were taken when Kobe, 41, Gianna, and seven other people perished in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last January.

According to documents filed by Kobe Bryant’s legal team, the images were exchanged on “at least 28 devices” held by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers and at least a dozen Los Angeles County firefighters, according to the New York Times.

According to the Washington Post, individuals who had the photos displayed them “at a bar while pantomiming dismemberment and showing off the photos over cocktails at an awards dinner.”

Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County in September 2020, alleging that members of the sheriff’s department photographed the scene and shared them. She has also alleged that the photographs that were released caused her severe suffering.

“”It enrages me that the people I trusted to safeguard my husband and daughter’s dignity exploited their positions to gain souvenirs of their deaths,” Bryant claimed in court documents, according to TMZ Sports. “I image Kobe standing there witnessing what happened at the collision scene, and I’m filled with rage and emotion.” According to the Los Angeles Times, lawyers for Los Angeles County contend that the images do not breach Vanessa’s privacy and that her complaints are without merit.

“”The county does not condone the public display of accident site images and has taken appropriate personnel actions,” county attorneys stated. “However, this does not imply the plaintiff has valid legal claims.”” “”One of two things will happen for the rest of my life,” Vanessa explained. “Either close-up images of my husband’s and daughter’s bodies go popular online, or I’ll continue to live in fear.”