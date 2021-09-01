[Photos] Images From The Caldor Fire As It Burns Through South Lake Tahoe.

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire had burned at least 199,632 acres and was just 18% contained. Between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, the fire started on Aug. 14 near Little Mountain.

Cal Fire stated in its Tuesday evening bulletin that strong winds and low humidity had caused a major increase in fire activity. However, firefighters were able to successfully preserve structures, including those at Heavenly Ski Resort, where snow blowers were utilized to improve air humidity.

A total of 491 residences and 12 commercial properties have been confirmed destroyed, with an additional 35,000 structures under threat. Around 59,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including 22,000 people from South Lake Tahoe.

A map of the Caldor fire’s progression may be found here.

El Dorado County has launched a structure damage map. Click here to see it.

Separately, the Dixie Fire, California’s largest wildfire, has burnt over 807,000 acres and is just 48% contained as of Tuesday.