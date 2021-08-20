Photos from the Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan: A Week in Review

This week has unfurled into chaotic and rushed evacuations that no one was prepared for for many Afghans who were frightened of their country’s future owing to the impending withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban’s fast capture of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Sunday, the United States began rapidly evacuating its embassy as many Afghans who have aided the military throughout the country’s 20-year conflict or are fleeing for their lives anxiously sought ways to depart.

Thousands of civilians flooded the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport on Monday, hanging from US military planes in a last-ditch bid to join the last diplomatic workers fleeing Afghanistan, according to photographs and video footage.

President Joe Biden returned to the White House on Monday, a day earlier than planned due to his visit to Camp David, to address the nation about the ongoing Afghan evacuations.

In his first statements following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, Biden justified the decision to pull US troops out of the country, saying that the takeover happened considerably faster than his administration anticipated. He also mentioned Afghan forces’ aversion to fighting for the speedy fall.

Biden stated, “American troops cannot and should not be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces are unwilling to fight for themselves.” “We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We were unable to instill in them the desire to fight for that future.”

He continued, “I know my decision will be attacked, but I would rather face all of the criticism than leave this decision on to a future president.”

After commercial flights out of Kabul’s airport were canceled the day before, the US restarted air operations on Tuesday. The Taliban control the access roads to Hamid Karzai International Airport, despite the fact that the US controls the military side of the airport.

Demonstrators from all around the world demonstrated, urging world leaders to assist the Afghan people, particularly Afghan women and girls.

The Taliban’s ascendancy has raised concerns about what the future holds for women in the country. When the Taliban was in power two decades ago, women were mostly confined to their houses due to the group’s strict adherence to Islamic Shariah.

The Taliban, on the other hand, denies this. This is a condensed version of the information.