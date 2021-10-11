Photos from the Oklahoma tornado reveal widespread devastation in Coweta.

Tornado warnings are still in effect in portions of Oklahoma, where 70 mph winds have damaged buildings and left people without power.

Dramatic photographs and video footage have already surfaced on social media, providing early indicators of the tornadoes’ devastation.

Screenshots from footage allegedly obtained by a storm chaser in Coweta have been shared by 2 News Oklahoma.

More devastation is seen, with a storm chaser from @KJRH2HD showing power lines down and a home’s roof ripped off just east of Coweta. Ac units blown off the roof of the high school also caused damage.

Several tornado watches and warnings are still in effect. Parts of a roof look to have been ripped off a house in one photograph. Another is thought to depict trees strewn across a baseball field at a school.

A third photo, shared on Facebook late Sunday night, shows a gas store near Coweta High School with its roof obviously buckled by the tornado.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued an update at 4.50 a.m. local time, confirming that the tornadoes are powerful enough to cause damage to buildings and urging residents to seek immediate shelter from the raging twisters.

Tulsa's National Weather Service wrote: "Coweta has observed lofted debris! Now is the time to seek shelter from the storm!! This storm is moving northeast. This storm is rapidly intensifying!" Professional storm chasers were also out in force tracking the twisters' estimated routes, with many obtaining stunning photographs demonstrating the wind systems' imposing scale.

I missed the tornado, but I did see the most beautiful wall cloud I’ve ever seen.

Photographed north of Snyder, Oklahoma

10-10-21 photograph

twitter.com/VYYaqPlHlT

Locals should be cautious in the following days, according to a statement made by the National Prediction Center.

Twisters are just one part of the “extreme weather outbreak,” which is reported to have affected over 10,000 customers across the state.

The Weather Protection Center issued a Moderate Risk for severe weather in central and eastern Oklahoma, writing: "A trio of storm systems is expected to wreak havoc."