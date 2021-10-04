Photos from the California oil spill reveal a ‘devastating’ slick spiraling into the Pacific Ocean.

The depth of the ecological devastation caused by the oil slick off the coast of California has been shown in heartbreaking images.

Authorities are now working to clean up the scene, which Orange County Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris called “catastrophic” in a tweet.

However, for some of the local species, the human response to the spill was too late.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to witness oil-covered fish and birds washing up along our coastline,” according to a post on the City of Huntington Beach website.

The tragedy was described as “one of the most heartbreaking circumstances our town has dealt with in decades” by Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr, who was contacted for comment by This website.

“Rest assured, the staff in Huntington Beach reacted fast, and we are proactively responding,” she said, according to The New York Times.

“We are doing everything we can to preserve our people’, tourists’, and natural environments’ health and safety.”

In an event that is still under investigation, about 3,150 gallons of oil have been retrieved from the ocean and 5,360 feet of boom has been deployed.

Fisheries in the afflicted area have been closed, according to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, to provide time to assess any effects on marine life.

Concerns are especially high for migrating seabirds, who are assumed to be resting while oblivious of the risks of the oil water.

Foley has also encouraged people to stay 50 feet away from the shore to avoid oil clusters on the beach, tweeting: “Please stay 50 feet from shore to avoid clusters of oil on shore.”

Along the coast, including the area’s extremely protected marshlands, skimming equipment and booms have been deployed.

The wildlife damage has already been documented in photos supplied by the United States Coast Guard, which is leading the cleanup efforts.

These images depict oily waste floating on the surface of the ocean and inland lakes, as well as the escalating rescue attempts.

Beta Offshore has already been recognized as the company responsible for the oil spill in Huntington Beach.

“[The] California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy… is also working on the clean-up effort, and we will be working to ensure that Amplify Energy Corporation does everything necessary to right this environmental catastrophe,” the authority adds on its website.

Rep. Michelle Steel, a Republican who represents a large part of Orange County, has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.