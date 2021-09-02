Photos and videos from the New York City floods show the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the remains of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on New York City, causing significant floods and at least nine deaths in the metropolitan area, which includes New Jersey.

The hurricane wreaked havoc across many states, knocking out power to more than 200,000 residences in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania by Thursday morning. New York City suffered the brunt of the damage. Flooding forced the closure of public transportation, particularly in water-logged subway stations, and left many automobiles stuck on the roadways.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued New York City’s first-ever flash flood warning, and Central Park established a new record with nearly 7 inches of rain.

Hundreds of people were rescued from flooded streets and subways by the New York Fire Department. On Thursday, rescue crews continued their efforts, and police cautioned that more victims could be discovered during their searches.

Although the area received more than half a foot of rain in a matter of hours, many folks in New York City awoke to beautiful skies on Thursday. The flooded streets and destroyed homes, on the other hand, revealed a different story about the previous night.

The photographs and films below are some of the most dramatic images and footage from New York City, many of which were recorded by locals.

In New York City, flash floods caused by severe rains submerged subway stations.

The city’s subways were badly damaged, as evidenced by the large number of footage published on social media. On Thursday morning, most subway lines were remained completely or partially shut down.

According to an emergency notice released by Notify NYC, the city’s mass transit and driving systems were so terrible that a travel ban was imposed until 5 a.m. ET.

