‘Photos and videos depict scenes at Kabul Airport following the deadly ISIS bombing.

This story contains graphic images and videos that may be upsetting to some readers.

Scenes from the Thursday blast at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, are captured in photos and videos obtained from Nasser Waziri, an Afghani top security advisor.

As of Thursday afternoon, 12 US service members had died and 15 had been injured as a result of the bombing strike, according to the Pentagon.

“A number of Afghan civilians were also killed or injured in the attack,” said US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie. Civilians in Afghanistan have been taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Waziri informed this website that his colleagues are watching the situation on the ground and estimate that roughly 80 people were killed in the attack, though confirming a death figure has been difficult.

According to the Associated Press, the Russian Foreign Ministry was the first to publish the fatality figure, which included 13 killed and 15 injured. Emergency, an Italian organization that maintains hospitals in Afghanistan, reported receiving 60 injured patients and 10 who were already dead when they arrived.

“No one cares about the dead; family are showing here to pick up the bodies [of individuals they know], and this is going to be the situation for the rest of the night,” Waziri said.

Waziri’s footage shows a number of dead on the ground surrounded by strewn items such as plastic bags, backpacks, and shoes. A woman with a damaged head stands among a swarm of people following the attack, according to another photo shared with this website.

“I hope those politicians who declared Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is a wonderful guy are delighted now,” says the author. Mullah Baradar’s true face has been revealed!” Waziri explained.

Attack on the Kabul airport!!! pic.twitter.com/MFLBwzBByS

August 26, 2021 — Nasser Von Waziri (@NasserWaziri)

Later on Thursday, the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group claimed responsibility for the deadly bombings at Kabul airport through its official news channel.

According to ISIS’ Amaq News Agency, “approximately 160 American servicemen and others assisting with them were slain and wounded in a martyrdom strike by the Islamic State near Kabul airport.”

This, according to Waziri, is what happens when Al-Qaeda and ISIS collaborate. This is a condensed version of the information.