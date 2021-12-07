[Photos] A 9-foot-long rare sea creature swims dangerously close to paddlers.

A pair of paddlers were startled when a big unusual marine creature got within a few hundred yards of them just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California.

A giant sunfish, estimated to be at least 9 feet long, was recognized as the monster. Rich German and a friend from Laguna Beach, Matt Wheaton, were out enjoying the pristine waters off the coast on Thursday when they stumbled across the sunfish. These fish, also known as mola mola, are one of the world’s two heaviest bony fish.

“All of a sudden, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and we were paddling.” According to the Daily News, German, author of “Blue Laguna” and head of the ocean conservation group Project O, remarked, “That monster was gigantic.” “I’ve had the majority of my contacts with dolphins and whales, but you never know what you’ll see.” According to Mercury News, German estimated the fish to be around 9 feet long based on Wheaton’s 14-foot stand-up paddleboard.

After returning home, German discovered a Guinness World Record set in 1996 off the coast of Japan, when a fisherman captured an 8-foot-11 mola mola weighing 5,070 pounds. He also stated that he believes the sunfish they encountered was larger. The duo also indicated an interest in speaking with marine scientists to see if it could be measured based on the board’s size.

The sunfish was larger than most seen in the area, according to Julianne Steers, a founding board member of the Beach Ecology Coalition.

“The only way to know for sure is if it was out and weighed and properly measured,” she said, adding that sunfish as large as 13 feet have been recorded in Northern California. “However, it appears to be somewhat larger than what we normally see out here.” According to Steers, these organisms prefer to float on the ocean’s surface and sunbathe in the sun.

People are frequently shocked by undersea life because little is known about the organisms that live there. Experts have been mystified by odd and rare water critters that have come afloat or washed up on beaches on multiple occasions.

A sea monster with a gaping mouth full of fang-like teeth washed up alive on a Southern California beach recently. Davey's Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching posted a video of the monster to Facebook. Davey's Locker posted on Facebook, "Creature from the Twilight Zone!" The deep-sea Longnose was later identified as the monster.