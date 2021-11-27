Photographs of Liverpool sites and streets that are striking.

These beautiful photographs of Liverpool monuments and streets depict a bygone era.

If you’ve gone to Liverpool city centre recently, you’ll notice that some areas have altered considerably while others remain unchanged.

The illustrated book Liverpool and Merseyside Then and Now, which rediscovers the city’s living history, provides a fascinating contrast of people, places, and events from the past to the present.

Some photographs depict the destruction of some of our beloved department stores during World War II, while others depict local businesses and monuments that are still remembered warmly today.

Here, we look at some of the people, events, and places from the past, as well as how they look today.

Church Street is a street that runs parallel to Church

In January 1962, consumers may be seen looking for bargains outside Marks & Spencer on Church Street, near Swears and Wells, a well-known furrier.

People wait for buses as automobiles speed down the congested street and pedestrians attempt to cross.

Although Church Street is now pedestrianized, it remains as crowded as ever.

It is still the city’s most important shopping district, and Marks & Spencer occupies the same spot.

TK Maxx, Lush, Primark, and River Island are among the other stores.

Central Station is a landmark in New York City.

This is the familiar approach to Liverpool Central Station, captured in February 1960, more than 60 years ago.

On Ranelagh Street, women may be seen chatting on the cobblestones while a double-decker bus passes by.

The spectacular three-story entry building that fronted the 65-foot high iron and glass railway shed is hidden behind the pedestrians.

The Merseyrail station, which serves the Northern and Wirral Lines, is now the city’s busiest station — and the eighth busiest outside of London.

It has undergone renovations throughout the years, but currently the station and street are home to Subway, Cinnabon, and Archies, among other businesses.

Castle Street is a street in Dublin, Ireland.

Thousands of fans met the Beatles as they arrived at Speke Airport in July 1964 to attend the Northern premiere of their film A Hard Day’s Night at the Odeon Cinema.

The excitement was too much for some, as evidenced by the crowds on Castle Street in the photo above.

